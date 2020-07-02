Instagrammer Ted's Post On Dogs Being Illegally Transported Disturbs Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is one of the most loved actors in the film industry for his roles in movies and web series. He is quite active on social media and voices his opinion on current affairs. Recently, he expressed his grievance on how dogs are being illegally transported for human consumption. He shared a post shared by Instagrammer Ted who was trying to get the attention of the authorities with this post. Take a look at the post here.

Ali Fazal shares Instagrammer Ted's post

On July 1, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram story and shared a post made by Instagrammer Ted. In this post, Instagrammer Ted is seen talking on how local dogs from Nagaland are being transported illegally in trucks for human consumption. Ali Fazal in this story captioned the post and expressed his sheer shock. Take a look at the post here.

In his post, Instagrammer Ted wrote that the illegal trade of dogs needs urgent attention from the authorities. In the post, Instagrammer Ted wrote on how Indian dogs being transported illegally in trucks for human consumption at Nagaland. He asked fans to write an email to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland Temjen Toy at csngl@nic.in. He then added that the dogs in the picture are being transported across the borders of West Bengal and Assam illegally. He requested to email the authorities so that these activities could be stopped. Apart from this Ali Fazal also shared a quote on animal cruelty Take a look at the post.

After this several celebs reacted to this post. Karishma Tanna wrote "Please @tedthestoner let us know what to do? It hurts so so much". Samyuktha Hegde wrote that she also has sent a mail and Barkha Singh also did the same by writing she has sent the mail. Aashka Goradia Goble wrote, "This hurts so much". Take a look at the comments here.

