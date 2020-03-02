Shraddha Kapoor's 'marathi Mulgi' Avatar During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions Is Adorable

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The trailer and songs of Baaghi 3 like Do You Love Me, Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 have left the audience wanting for more. Both Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of the movie.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted promoting Baaghi 3 in town. A video of her cute banter with paparazzi has taken social media by storm. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen talking in Marathi with pap. She can be seen saying that her hair is giving problems while posing. Even with the winds messing her hair, Shraddha did not refrain from posing. Fans are calling the Marathi Mulgi adorable and cute in the comment section. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a floral crop top and ripped jeans to promote the movie. Statement heels and her sleek hair left open completes the look of the actor.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s video here

Here's how fans reacted:

(Image Source: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

About the movie Baaghi 3:

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is jointly produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. The action-thriller is the third installment of the Baaghi Franchise. Along with Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 features Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. The movie will hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020.

What is the plot of Baaghi 3?

As per reports, Baaghi 3 is an official remake of Vettai. Vettai is a 2012 Tamil action thriller. The plot of Baaghi 3 revolves around the life of two brothers who share a strong bond with each other. After travelling to Syria, one of the brothers gets kidnapped by an insurgent group. The other brother goes on rampage destruction to reunite with his brother.

