Interesting Movie Trivia About John Abraham Starrer 'Garam Masala'

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base. He stepped into the Bollywood industry with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism in 2003 and hasn’t looked back since.

In 2005, he was cast in Priyadarshan’s Garam Masala, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Raval, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen. The movie traces the story of Mac, played by Akshay, and Sam, played by John, who are two flirts who keep dating various women. One of them is engaged, and the problem begins when the fiance realises that the groom is cheating on her. Here are some lesser-known facts about Garam Masala:

Lesser-known facts about Garam Masala

Akshay Kumar won Filmfare Best Actor in a Comic Role award for Garam Masala.

Garam Masala is John Abraham's first comedy film.

Garam Masala is Akshay Kumar's second superhit comedy film as the main lead, after Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri (2000).

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited again after their previous blockbuster movie, Hera Pheri (2000).

Initially, Saif Ali Khan was approached to play the role of Sam, but things didn’t work out.

After Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna was also considered for the role of Sam, but things couldn’t work out due to his prior commitments.

The film was originally titled Boeing Boeing, and Akshay Kumar's character was to be an airline pilot.

The dubbing of the film was stuck at a point because Akshay Kumar was in the US. Finally, the production crew of the film sent him the equipment in the US and he finished the dubbing.

Garam Masala is reportedly the remake of an English movie titled Boeing, Boeing.

Akshay Kumar had once stated the character he played in this movie was the most difficult role to date.

The plot of the film is similar to the Malayalam movie, Boeing Boeing by Mohan Lal.

