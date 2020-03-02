Akshay Kumar & John Abraham's Bromance Is Worth-watching In These Movies; See List

Akshay Kumar is known best for his movies and his excellent acting. He has been a part of many movies that have not one but many lead heroes. There are some Akshay Kumar movies that also star the handsome hunk of Bollywood, John Abraham. The two are known for their friendship and also share a great chemistry in these movies.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham movies

Garam Masala

The movie Garam Masala was released in the year 2005. It starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham alongside Paresh Raval, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen. The movie traces the story of Mac, played by Akshay, and Sam, played by John, who are two flirts that keep dating various women. One of them is engaged, and the problem begins when the fiance realises that the groom is cheating on her. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan.

Desi Boys

The movie Desi Boys stars Akshay and John alongside Deepika Padukone and Chitrangda Singh. It traces the story of two friends who take the role of male strippers after losing their jobs. Nick i.e. John's fiance Radhika (Deepika) finds out the truth and this breaks the friends apart. The two then have their solo journeys, meeting at the end of the road and becoming friends once again. The movie was directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Housefull 2

Housefull 2 is a multi-starrer comedy movie. The movie has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Neelu Kohli, and Suparna Marwah. The movie is a comedy of errors as four men try to solve issues but slowly get entangled in the mess. This multi-starrer was directed by Sajid Khan.

Image Source: John Abraham Instagram

