Kareena Kapoor Khan & Neha Dhupia's Hilarious Picture Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia share a close bond. They were last seen on Neha Dhupia's show #NoFilterNeha. This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia from the show is proof that the duo always enjoys each other's company.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia's fun banter in this picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen posing stylishly as she pointed towards Neha Dhupia who seemed to be jumping. The caption went by, 'Look, she can fly! 😉😄'. (sic) , which proved the two had been enjoying each other's company to the fullest and seemed to be enjoying a banter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia were seen in similar outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a simple white dress along with matching shoes. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore a pair of large glasses. Kareena Kapoor Khan carried a sling bag with her and accessorised her whole look with a gold bracelet and some simple makeup.

Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, wore a purple dress that reached right above her knees. She wore a pair of black boots and completed her look by tying her hair in a bun and accessorising her outfit with a key necklace, a pair of sunglasses and a wristwatch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently spending her time in quarantine productively, as she often shares how she spends her time, on her Instagram account. The actor is all set to feature in the film Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of a Hollywood film Forrest Gump. As for Neha, she was recently in the news for the Roadies controversy.

