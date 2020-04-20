Kareena Kapoor's Film 'Bodyguard' Has Interesting Facts That Fans Should Know; Read

Bodyguard movie was a hit movie starring Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan in lead roles It was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and released on Eid, 2011. The romantic-comedy featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles and had some extreme interesting drama sequences. Upon release, the film was a blockbuster at the box-office and one of the most favourite films of the audience.

Here is the trivia of the blockbuster film Bodyguard-

Interestingly, the lead actor of the film, Salman Khan had presented the role of Lovely's father to his good friend Sanjay Dutt. However, Sanjay declined, as he felt that there was not enough of an age difference between them. Later Salman Khan decided to drop that character.

Bodyguard film was Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's first blockbuster film together. Their previous films together Kyon Kii and Main Aur Mrs. Khanna didn't perform well at the box-office.

Shatrughan Sinha was offered the role of Kareena Kapoor's father in the film, Bodyguard. But he reportedly declined the role saying that he only wanted to play a father role to daughter Sonakshi in the film. And later Raj Babbar was eventually signed for that role.

Shatrughan Sinha had once replaced in the role of Raj Babbar in the film Chand Ka Tukda in 1994. And, Raj Babbar replaced Shatrughan Sinha in the film, Bodyguard. And interestingly, both the films had Salman Khan as the lead actor.

Interestingly, Nayantara who had played the lead in original Malayalam version Bodyguard film in the year 2010 was offered the lead role for this Bodyguard. But eventually, she declined it as the actor did not want to play the same role again.

Some of the scenes of the film were shot in Symbiosis International University campus in Pune.

Aditya Pancholi was added to the cast of Bodyguard at the last moment to play the main antagonist. However, he had a short role in the film, then he was appreciated for his deadliest entry. And this film was Salman Khan’s first one with Aditya Pancholi.

