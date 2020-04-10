Interesting Trivia About Richa Chadha Starrer 'Fukrey' Franchise

Richa Chadha is one of the most popular contemporary and versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor made her acting debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. She is known for nailing every character she portrays onscreen with perfection. Richa’s stellar performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, and many more have been acclaimed by critics and fans alike. She has also received appreciation and various awards for her performances. Fukrey is one such film that is still remembered by her fans. She played the negative character of Bholi Punjaban in the movie. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts from the Fukrey series:

Trivia on Fukrey (2013)

The film marked the debut of Varun Sharma who played the character of Choocha in the film.

Due to the outstanding success and public demand, the film had a sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017.

Ashraful Haque who played an important role in the film could not be part of the sequel as he passed away in 2015 due to cancer.

The song Ambarsariya was inspired from a Punjabi song of the same name originally sung by Raga Kaka Winston from the album Bhangra Inna Me Yard.

Trivia on Fukrey Returns (2017)

The film was dedicated in the memory of late Ashraf Ul Haque who had an important role in the prequel of Fukrey Returns. In the prequel, he played the character of Shakiya, a guy who steals parts of Laali's bike.

The scenes with Tiger were shot outside India, while the snake scenes were computerized.

One of the lead characters, Pulkit Samrat lost extra kilos to have a leaner look.

Neelu Kohli's character of playing Varun Sharma's mother was added much later in the film.

