Kajol's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi'

Kajol is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She has played a variety of roles since her debut movie Bekhudi (1992). Be it a negative role or a lively character, Kajol has time and again impressed us with her acting skills. In the year 2001, Kajol played a double in Rahul Rawail's Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi. Even though the film could not live up to its hype, the music of the drama flick was a hit.

Source: Aniltetik_IR Instagram

Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi also features Sunil Shetty, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri in pivotal roles. It is a drama film, with a comedy twist to it. Pooja Batra plays the antagonist in the movie. Talking about Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, let us take a look at Kajol's most memorable scenes from the movie.

Kajol's most memorable scenes Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi

The Big Reveal

Source: rosieweasley1986 Youtube

A high-octane dramatic scene in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, wherein Kajol and his mother learns about his father's extramarital affair. Rishi Kapoor who essays the role of Kajol's father is stunned by the fact that he is going to be a father again, as revealed by his girlfriend(Pooja Batra). But to his amaze, Sweety aka Kajol comes in the picture and with the help of his uncle reveals that Pooja is lying. The comedy twist in this scene is a must-watch.

The Emotional Confrontation

Source: rosieweasley1986 Youtube

An emotional scene between an upset daughter and her drunk father. Kajol performed this sensitive scene with a lot of intensity. She not only made her presence felt in this highly emotional scene in the movie Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, but also held her ground strongly in front of actor par excellence Rishi Kapoor. The part where she accuses Rishi of murdering her mother will certainly leave you teary eye.

Sweety teaches a lesson

Source: rosieweasley1986 Youtube

Kajol's aunt plots against her and convinces her to meet a family of feuds who are only after her money. That's when Kajol learns about their vicious plan and decides to teach her aunt and her guests a lesson. She makes a ruckus in the house, and irritates the guests to the fullest. One could see different shades of Kajol's character in this scene, which will eventually tickle your funny bone.

