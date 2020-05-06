Kajol's Movies That Have Had Specially-abled Characters; 'Fanaa' To 'My Name Is Khan'

From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Baazigar to Fanaa, U Me Aur Hum and Helicopter Eela; Kajol has been a part of popular Bollywood films so far. Here are Kajol's films that had her and/ or her co-stars play a specially-abled character.

Kajol's movies with characters that are specially-abled

Fanaa

Starring opposite Aamir Khan, the movie Fanaa released in 2006. The film was directed by Kunal Kohli. Actor Kajol was seen as a blind woman in the film, Fanaa. Aamir Khan played the role of a tourist guide in the film.

Fanaa followed the story of a visually impaired girl Zooni, who falls in love with a tourist guide Rehan while on a college trip. Kajol was seen as a visually impaired girl until the first half of the film. In the second half of the film, Kajol gets her vision back but her lover remains a mystery to her.

U Me Aur Hum

Kajol was seen opposite her husband Ajay Devgn in the film U Me Aur Hum. Kajol is seen as a patient who suffers from Alzheimer, in U Me Aur Hum. The film follows the story of a couple who fall in love on a yacht and everything seems to go well until Ajay Devgn's wife is diagnosed with Alzheimer. Despite loving her a lot, he separates her from him after she tries to harm their baby.

My Name Is Khan

My Name is Khan starred actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Kajol played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the film. It wasn't Kajol but Shah Rukh Khan whose character suffers from Asperger's syndrome. The film was about a Muslim man who changes people's perspective towards his community after the Twin Tower attack in the USA.

