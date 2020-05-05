Kajol Has Essayed 'double Roles' In THESE Popular Bollywood Films, See List

Kajol is one of the finest actors in the B-Town industry. Over her career of around 24 years in Bollywood, Kajol essayed many iconic roles. Her fans along with the other Bollywood lovers have always loved her on-screen. Apart from impressing the audience by her acting skills, she has also amazed all by essaying double roles easily on-screen. Some of her popular films in which she has essayed double roles are mentioned below-

Movies in which Kajol had double roles-

Dushman

Dushman is a 1998 thriller film helmed by Tanuja Chandra. The film, Dushman stars Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Jas Arora in lead roles. The movie has also won several awards including a National Filmfare Award. The story revolves around a girl named Naina (played by Kajol) who wants to take vengeance on the man who raped and murdered her twin sister, Sonia (played by Kajol). She also takes help from a retired Major, Suraj Singh Rathod (played by Sanjay Dutt), who is a blind man. This was an amazing flick with a stunning storyline and portrayal of a double role by Kajol.

Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi

Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi starred Sunil Shetty, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, and Rati Agnihotri in the lead roles. The film is a Rahul Rawail’s directorial and produced by Rita Rawail and B.L. Saboo. Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi released in January 2001. In the movie, Kajol essays double roles of Tina/ Sweety Khanna, who are Raj Khanna (Rishi Kapoor) and Archana Khanna's (Rati Agnihotri) twin daughters. The story of the film revolves around the story of a young woman, who grows under the shelter of father and aunt, and later happened to meet her twin sister and also her separated mother.

Hameshaa

The story of the film, Hameshaa, revolves around the two close friends named, Yash and Raja, who share a passion for cars and gorgeous ladies. Yash was wealthy, while Raja came from a poor family and falls in love with Reshma, who is attending a nearby college. Even, Reshma falls in love with him, but when Yash meets Reshma, he also instantly falls in love with her, and then tragically separates them. After years, Raja is reborn as Raju, and Reshma is reborn as Rani Sharma, while Yash is reborn as Yash Vardhan. And again in this life, the three come across this love triangle, which creates a more interesting story,

