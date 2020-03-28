Riteish Deshmukh's Hairstyles That Men Can Take Fashion Cues From

Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh has experimented with a lot of roles on the silver screen. From playing comic characters in Housefull franchises, Malamaal Weekly to playing a psychotic villain in Ek Villain, he played a host different characters. But the actor seems to love experimenting with his hairstyles too besides his movie roles. Here's a look at Riteish Deshmukh's photos for hairstyling inspiration.

Riteish Deshmukh’s different hairstyles to take the inspiration from

Lately, Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram shows that the actor is sporting an almost shaven look going for a crew cut. Not only that he also dyed the hair blond. Take a look here:

Before dying it blond, for some days Riteish Deshmukh had sported only the crew cut hairstyle. There seems to be no denying the fact that he looked dapper in it while fans kept asking if this new look is for a movie. He also posted a video of himself shaving it off with a trimmer.

Before this, Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram held proof that the actor sported a faded undercut hairstyle. Even before that he sported a long hairstyle. Here's a sneak peek:

