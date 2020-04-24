International Dance Day | Here Are Some 10 Iconic Hook Steps From Bollywood Movies

Dance and songs have always been an essential part of Bollywood and are also considered as the most unique factors of Hindi cinema. There is a super craze of dance in Bollywood for years and this craze has only increased over the years. In the whole incredible journey of Bollywood, we have got introduced to numerous iconic dance sequences depicting popular stars from various eras.

And now those dance moves have become iconic and most popular hook steps of Bollywood legends. As we all know it is very difficult to list a few of them and get done with it. But let’s try and take a sneak peek into the Bollywood dance history and list the 10 best iconic hook steps that make our leg shake as soon as the song plays.

On occasion of International Dance Day, let’s see 10 iconic hook steps of Bollywood

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Have a look at the most handsome and talented Hrithik Roshan doing the hook step in the song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena. This song was from the film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Gerua

The most beautiful and charming hook step of Sharukh Khan which is the legend’s identity step. Like it is said, "Spread your arms and love the world like Sharukh Khan"

I am a Disco Dancer

The foot-tapping number, "I am a Disco Dancer" by Mithun Chakraborty is iconic. He makes the disco room lit with the hook steps in this song.

Jawani Phir Na Aaye

Just agree like Salman Khan, that towel is your best friend. Salman Khan has given a towel hook step to Bollywood and an amazing song as well.

Tattad Tattad

Just energize yourself like the fire-brand Ranveer Singh in the song Tattad Tattad. The star has given Bollywood a new phase of dance and energy.

My name is Lakhan

My name is Lakhan is one of the most popular Anil Kapoor song to date. With the ‘Yeh Ji Oh Ji’ iconic hook step, Anil Kapoor has made this song the most favourite one among all the stag entries.

Kisi hotel Mein Jayeen

This dance is not at all limited to any occasion. People shake their leg on this song on every occasion. Govinda, who has given an exceptional dance form with full Masti and energy gave this hook step to us.

Dola Re Dola Re

Madhuri Dixit has given many hook steps in her songs. Whenever one dances to Dola Re Dola Re, the hook-step comes naturally to us.

Ek Do Teen

Madhuri Dixit's most iconic song is "Ek Do Teen". Many aspiring dancers still try to imitate her iconic hook step from this hit song.

Muqabala Muqabala

Prabhu deva in this iconic song gave us the most iconic hook step. With Muqabla, Bollywood has got this amazing and fabulous dancer Prabhu deva, who will never let us down with his dance.

