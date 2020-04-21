Rajinikanth's Popular Dance Numbers That Is A Must In A Wedding Playlist

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in India. Throughout his career, the actor has worked in movies in different languages like Telugu, Kannada, Hindi among others. While he has done some blockbuster films in his career, he has also been part of songs that have had his fans grooving to the beats. Here are a few songs of Rajinikanth that are a must have in a wedding playlist.

Rajinikanth songs played at weddings

Aaha Kalyanam

From the movie Petta, the song Aaha Kalyanam was labelled under the banner of Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The song Aaha Kalyanam has been composed by music directoAnirudh Ravichander. The song features Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Simran, and have really catchy beats that will have you dancing instantly. The song lyrics were written by Ku Karthik and sung by Anthony Daasan. This is the first film that feature Rajinikanth and Simran in lead roles.

Oruvan Oruvan

Renowned singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam sang this song from the movie Muthu. The lyrics is penned by Vairamuthu and the music is composed by A. R. Rahman. The song Oruvan Oruvan has been viewed more than 1 million times on YouTube and seems to be a fan favourite.

Annanoda Pattu

Vidyasagar has created the music of the song Annanoda Pattu, in the voice of KK, Karthik, Sujatha Mohan, Chinnaponnu penned by Kabilan from the Tamil film Chandramukhi. Chandramukhi is a film by P Vasu, produced by Ramkumar Ganesan and Prabhu under Sivaji Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth, Jyothika and Nayanthara in lead roles. The song has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

Dumm Dumm

Dumm Dumm from the movie Darbar stars Rajinikanth & Nayanthara in lead roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the producer of the movie is Lyca Productions & director is AR Murugadoss. The song has more than 7.1 million views on Youtube.

Ada Mappula

From the movie Siva, Ada Mappula is composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The song has more than 341 thousand views on YouTube.

