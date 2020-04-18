Hina Khan Flaunts Her Dance Moves On Jacqueline's 'Genda Phool' | Watch Viral Video

Amid lockdown, Hina Khan has been entertaining her fans and followers with cooking videos, memes and workout inspiration. Recently, Hina Khan's dancing video went viral over the internet. The Bigg Boss star was seen showing off her moves on the foot-tapping song Genda Phool by Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah.

A random fan account recently posted a dance video of Hina Khan. In the video, Hina Khan stuns in her workout clothes, pink sports bra and printed tights, while grooving on Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's recent release, Genda Phool. Check out the viral video here -

During the quarantine, Hina Khan has been quite active on her social media accounts. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is motivating her fans to stay home and stay safe by sharing her daily routine on Instagram. Check out some of her quarantine posts.

