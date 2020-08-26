Celebrating International Dog Day With Bollywood's Popular Pets Who Fans Are In Love With

Every year, August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day that enables everyone all across the world to celebrate the importance of these goofy creatures. The day was first observed to shed light on the plight of dogs and encourage their adoption. Known as man’s best friend, dogs share a special bond with their owners. From taking their pooches on vacations to posting adorable pictures with them online, often fans have witnessed Bollywood stars expressing their love for their pets. Here’s taking a look at a few Bollywood celebrities who often pose with their pet buddies and share on their social media handles.

Pulkit Samrat

On the occasion of International Dog Day, Pulkit Samrat shared an adorable picture of his pet husky along with a quirky caption. The actor wrote, “Happy International Dog Day, Kyunki apun ka doggie international hai”. Check out the picture here:

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor thanked her dog Shylol for entering her life and spreading ‘love and joy’ around. Donning a yellow top, the actor can be seen caressing her dog in the post shared by her.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar owns a German Shepherd namely Cleo who often makes an appearance on the actor’s social media handle. He had also owned another German Shepherd Okie who passed away back in 2014.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s dog became an internet sensation ever since the diva began posting videos of herself with her Labrador. Her husband, Virat Kohli is a dog lover too who often shares pictures with him.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra’s love for animals has been quite evident on his Instagram feed. He shares a great bond with his pet dog namely Boxer and calls him his best friend.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan owns many pet dogs which include a Labrador Retriever called Mowgli, a French Mastiff namely Veer and a Neapolitan Mastiff who is known as Mylove.

Hrithik Roshan

Superhero Krrish aka Hrithik Roshan has a superhero namely Zane at his house who accompanies him wherever the actor goes, be it at gym or vacations.

Priyanka Chopra

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra ‘cannot get enough’ of her pet dog and it is quite evident on her Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor never fails to entertain his fans by posting hilarious pictures of his dog Maximus on social media.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty’s dog fever is uncontrollable. The actor often appears cuddling and caressing her pet.

Raveena Tandon

Raveen Tandon’s ‘spoilt brat’ is quite goofy. Check out their picture here:

Malaika Arora

ALSO READ| Dog's Encounter With A Rescue Dolphin Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham’s dog holds a special place in his heart. He has often described their bond as ‘beautiful’.

ALSO READ| Mumbai Couple Signs Contract To Share Custody Of Pet Dogs After Divorce

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam owns two adorable dogs who never fail to make her smile.

ALSO READ| Akanksha Puri Misses Family On Her Birthday, Celebrates Special Day With Her Dog

Sonakshi Sinha

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma And Arjun Kapoor Celebrate International Dog Day With Their Pet; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.