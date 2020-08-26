Akanksha Puri Misses Family On Her Birthday, Celebrates Special Day With Her Dog

Akanksha Puri turned a year older on August 26. On her special day, she took her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into how she celebrated her birthday at home, with her pet dog. Sharing a series of her celebratory pics, Akanksha also revealed that she misses her family on her birthday.

Akanksha celebrates birthday with her dog

As seen in the pictures shared by Akanksha Puri on her Instagram wall, her pet dog accompanied the actor while she cut her cake. He also posed with Puri for a selfie. Akanksha wrote, "How I wish, I could express it in words, that how much I miss my family today." Akanksha also expressed that it was a heartwarming surprise for her pre-birthday celebration. "Not to forget my cutest photo bomber Donut," Akanksha added.

Fans flocked to extend their birthday wishes for Akanksha Puri. A user wrote, "Happy birthday mam. may God bless you always. Keep smiling always. Stay fit and healthy." Whereas, many dropped hearts on the post. Akanksha also shared the post on Twitter, which received much love from her followers. Take a look.

(Source: @akanksha800 Twitter)

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra restyles Akanksha Puri's tattoo on his wrist

On Akanksha Puri's birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Meanwhile, speaking about Akanksha's professional career, the actor has been a part of Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. She kick-started her career with her appearance in the film, Alex Pandian. After which she was seen in back-to-back movies like Praise the Lord, Samrajyam II: Son of Alexander, Calendar Girls, Amar Akbar Anthony among others. Meanwhile, many reports suggested that Akanksha Puri will be seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14. However, the official announcement about the contestants on the show is not out yet.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra accused of threatening YouTuber; Akanksha Puri asks 'like really?'

Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri's photos with Mika Singh created quite a stir among fans. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actor recently shared a cosy picture with the singer and producer Mika Singh. After looking at the picture, fans speculated if the duo is all set for collaboration in the near future. In the picture, Akanksha was seen hugging Mika, while she wished her fans 'Good Night'. Mika Singh also shared the same picture on his Instagram story.

Also Read | Akanksha Puri admits she wants Sima Aunty's help to find a suitor, says 'Kahan ho AAP?'

Also Read | Is Akanksha Puri & Mika Singh's cosy picture a hint at the next collaboration?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.