International Nurses Day: South Superstars Wish Nurses & Thank Them For Their Contribution

International Nurses Day is being celebrated to mark the efforts and the work put in by the front line workers during such crucial times. Putting their life at risk, nurses and doctors are working round the clock to fight the deadly Coronavirus. In this time of crisis, the world is acknowledging the efforts put in by the medical staff. Several celebrities from the South fil industry too have come forward in support of the health care workers and have tagged them as heroes and angels. Here are a few celebrities who wished the front line workers on this International Nurses Day.

Also Read | International Nurses Day: Sanjay Dutt Thanks Healthcare Professionals For Selfless Work

International Nurses Day: South Superstars express their gratitude

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan dedicated a tweet to the nurses and the front line workers. The actor said that he is extremely thankful for the work done by the nurses. He also thanked them for their selfless service to the community during this time of need. Many fans too joined in and thanked the nurses for their service to society as well.

#InternationalNursesDay Thanks to all the nurses for their selfless service 🙏👍😊 https://t.co/xfJ7j5wv5g — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 12, 2020

Also Read | International Nurses Day Wishes In Malayalam To Send To The Nurses You Know

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier made a post on Instagram dedicated to the nurses. The picture in a post was a beautiful portrait of a nurse which was praised by her fans in the comments. Manju even captioned the picture that someone who saves one life is termed as a hero, but someone who saves a hundred lives is called a nurse. Thus, she concluded her caption by calling them angels and thanking them once again for their hard work.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Has Taken The Time To Learn THIS New Thing Amid Lockdown; Watch

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly wrote a heartfelt tweet and attached a picture along with it. The picture highlighted the current scenario the health care professionals are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the picture that the nurses are living angels and that they are guarding humanity against such a deadly virus. Further on, he once again called them angels and thanked them for their tremendous selfless work.

Also Read | World Dance Day: Manju Warrier Feels 'Dancers Don't Need Wings To Fly'

Mohanlal

Mohanlal wished the nurses in a special way by adding a YouTube video of all the work done by the nurses. A while back, Mohanlal had even interacted with nurses and had sung a few songs with them via video call. In the YouTube caption, Mohanlal mentioned that the nurses are born to care with a smile and said that saving lives is the most important job in the world. He once again thanked all the nurses for their service.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.