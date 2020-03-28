How To Watch DD National Online So As Not To Miss The Ramayan And Mahabharat Reruns

The whole country is under lockdown and for 21-days and this has led to people staying in the house. Most people are turning to their TVs and streaming services for entertainment in this tough time. Due to this, DD national has now announced that Ramayana and Mahabharata will be telecast on-air beginning Saturday and will go on during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast. The shows will air on DD national. Here is the info on how to watch DD national online.

How to watch DD national online

It was revealed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast that it would be telecast once again to keep people entertained amid the nationwide lockdown. Ramayana started to air from Saturday, March 28, 2020, with one episode of it airing from in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm. After the release, many are asking on how to watch DD national online.

The show will air on TV. Apart from this, you can also watch the show on their app Newsonair. To get the app where you can watch the show, you will need to scan the QR codes which are attached bellow. The QR codes for both IOS and android are available in the post. You can also find the app in the Play Store for Android and App Store in IOS devices.

The show Ramayan was made by Ramanand Sagar. This show starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The show first aired from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. The show Mahabharat is made by BR Chopra. This show features Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar in the role of Duryodhana. The show first aired from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990.

