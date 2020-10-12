Kangana Ranaut Takes Note Of Ira Khan's Confession, Says 'traditional Family Is Important'

Kangana Ranaut on Twitter opined on reports of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira suffering from clinical depression for four years as she shared her own struggles from when she was 16 years old. The actor claimed that despite hardships faced by her, she has observed that children from broken families tend to generally face difficulties. She also emphasised the importance of a traditional family system.

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

On World Mental Health Day Sunday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan revealed in her Instagram update that she has been battling depression for over four years. She posted a video of herself wherein she has detailed her personal struggle with mental health.

She started the video saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now". Her endeavor is to start a conversation about mental health by speaking about the many things that may trigger depression in one's mind.

She captioned the post, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation"

Kangana on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana recently wrapped a schedule of Thalaivi in Hyderabad. She plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in the film. She also has films like Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

