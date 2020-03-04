Ira Khan’s Instagram Captions You Can Take Inspiration From

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is definitely one of the most popular star kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity, and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director is also an avid traveller, skilled photographer, and a movie lover. Her Instagram is full of her pictures of her travelling and her captions will win your hearts. Here are some of the best captions Ira Khan has used for her Instagram pictures.

Ira Khan and Aamir celebrating Christmas

In this Instagram post we can see Ira celebrating Christmas with her father. She captioned the picture with: “Santa's helper🧝🏻 I even have the ears for it!#throwback #christmas #missing #santashelper #elf #elfears #fashiondiaster #film #nostalgia”. This funny caption gives a nod to the elves who help Santa, and Aamir’s long hair look matches the captions perfectly.

Ira Khan’s photo with her coach

In this Instagram post, Ira can be seen standing with her coach Nupur Shikhare. She captioned the picture with: “Be your own superhero! But in case you're looking for some... ☝🏻 #superhero #superman #wonderwoman #thetvshow #withtheinvisibleplane #twinning #didweplanit #whatno”.

Ira Khan’s photo showing her love towards dogs

In this Instagram post, Ira can be seen with a lot of dogs. She is an animal lover and likes to spend time with dogs as well as cats. In her caption, she shared her love for these animals. Here is what she wrote: “AAAAHUUUUGHUUBHAAACUTNESS!! I wanted to never leave! So much love and excitement! Got licked all over my face and jumped on constantly. It made my heart do cartwheels. I'm so glad these animals have a home to play around and be loved and love. What a beautiful place it is! So proud!”

