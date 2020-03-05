Ira Khan's Visit To Neil Island will Give You Travel Goals; Check Out The Pics

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is definitely one of the most popular star kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity, and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director is also an avid traveller, skilled photographer, and a movie lover. Her Instagram is full of pictures of her travelling to various places. She recently visited Neil island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This place is famous for Bharatpur Beach which has coral reefs teeming with tropical fish and other aquatic life.

The Laxmanpur Beach is one of the best places for watching the sun set into the Bay Of Bengal. Take a look at these Ira Khan Instagram posts from her Neil Island vacation.

Ira Khan's visit to Neil Island

Ira's photo showing her scuba diving

This Ira Khan Instagram post shows her exploring the aquatic life surrounding Neil island. She is seen sporting a full scuba diving gear. She captioned the picture by writing “🐡 📸 @nupur_shikhare #diveindia #letsdiveindia #scubadiving #justkeepswimming”. Along with Ira, her coach Nupur Shikhare also can be seen diving into the deep blue ocean as fish surround them.

Young director's photos showing her love for animals

This Ira Khan Instagram post has three pictures, and in all three pictures, she can be seen petting a dog. She is a dog lover and whenever she gets a chance to pet a dog she does it. The star kid captioned the picture by writing “Its the little things... #puppylove #littlethings #makemyday #calm #cuddles #happychaos #canitakeyouhome”. Her hashtags showcase how much she loves dogs as one of the hashtags reads puppy love and how it made her day.

(Source: Ira Khan Instagram)

