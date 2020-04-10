The Debate
The Debate
Ira Khan And Sara Ali Khan's Travel Pictures Will Give You Wanderlust; See Pics

Bollywood News

Ira Khan & Sara Ali Khan are both star kids who work in different means of entertainment. However, both have one thing in common, their love for travelling.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Both Ira Khan and Sara Ali Khan are star kids. Though they have chosen different means of entertaining people, both of them have one thing common — their love of travelling. Here are some of the best moments of both Ira Khan and Sara Ali Khan enjoying their time travelling around the world.

Read Also| Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Travel Enthusiasts & These Pictures Prove It

Ira Khan’s photos travelling the world

Ira Khan’s trip to Panchgani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Neil islands

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Gulliver’s gate

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Read Also| Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Prove It; See Here

Ira Khan’s trip to California

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to New York

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Le Grand-Bornand

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan’s trip to Goa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Read Also| Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Sara Ali Khan’s photos travelling the world

Sara Ali Khan’s trip to Varanasi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan’s trip to Goa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan’s trip to the Maldives

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan’s trip to Sri Lanka

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Read Also| Sara Ali Khan Turns Reporter In Varanasi Amid Coronavirus Scare; Has A Swell Time. Watch

 

 

 

First Published:
