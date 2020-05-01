Ira Khan Dolls Up For Cousin Zayn's Debut In 'Mrs.Serial Killer', Hosts Screening At Home

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a picture of herself looking dapper in a yellow saree and simple makeup for the premiere of her cousin Zayn Khan's debut film Mrs.Serial Killer on Netflix. She looked rather chic draped in a saree and wearing half a shirt with it.

Proud cousin Ira expressed her happiness about Zayn's achievement through the caption as she said, "I knew this day would come.. But I didn't realize it would come so soon! Watching Zaynu's first film! Screw quarantine. The show must go on. Love you, @zaynmarie (Feels weird taking pictures without you.) #mrsserialkiller #zanyforzayn #zaynmariekhan #today #premiere #debut #cantwait #proud".

In another post, Ira also shared pictures of the entire red-carpet like event that she organized for her family to celebrate her cousin's debut. Actor Aamir Khan also suited up for his niece's big day as he sat with his wife and daughter to watch the latest Netflix film Mrs.Serial Killer. Zayn has a supporting role in the crime thriller which features actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Ira Khan wrote for Zayn, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry🤗❤"

About the film

Mrs Serial Killer is directed by filmmaker Shirish Kunder. The trailer of Mrs Serial Killer showcases Jacqueline as a vengeful wife who commits a string of murders after her husband is wrongfully accused of a crime. The movie marks the first collaboration of Jacqueline Fernandez with Netflix.

