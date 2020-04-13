Ira Khan Showers Virtual Hugs And Kisses On Pet Dog Simba; Says 'Miss Them Cuddles'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has often grabbed the attention of the internet users with her quirky posts. Apart from her stunning and gorgeous pictures, in many of her pictures on her social media wall, Ira Khan has shared frame with her pet dog Simba. As the nationwide lockdown has confined people indoors, Ira is showering virtual love on Simba.

Interestingly, taking to her social media handle, Ira Khan shared a slideshow of a few pictures and a video. In the throwback pictures, Ira Khan has seen showering hugs and kisses on her pet dog Simba. In the video, Ira Khan is lying on a sofa while, Simba is playing with her. At the end of the video, Ira calls Simba a happy dog. Instagramming the slideshow, she wrote a caption that read, 'Miss them cuddles🤗'.

It is not the first time that Ira channelled her inner animal lover on the internet amid the nationwide lockdown. A couple of days back, she spent some time with her another pet dog. She shared a few of her glimpses on social media.

Talking about her work front, Ira Khan recently made her directional debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides Medea that starred Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in December 2019 across different cities in India. Apart from this, she has studied music abroad, while her brother often assists Rajkummar Hirani and his father in directing films.

