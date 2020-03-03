Ira Khan’s Photos Show How Much She Loves To Spend Time With Her Family

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is definitely one of the most popular star kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.
The young director is also an avid traveller, skilled photographer, and a movie lover. Ira also likes to spend her time with her family. She is often seen sharing pictures and adorable messages on the posts with her family. Here are Ira Khan’s photos with her family.
Ira Khan and her father Aamir Khan are very close to each other. Ira Khan’s Instagram is full of Aamir and Ira’s pictures. They often celebrate their birthdays together. Take a look at a few of the father-daughter bonding moments here.
In this picture shared by Ira Khan, we can see Ira in her childhood days. She is held by her mother in the picture. She is wishing her mother on the occasion of her birthday.
This picture is a throwback post in which we can see Ira Khan whishing her grandmother on her birthday. Ira is seen sporting an orange salwar suit. The suit is also embroidered in heavy golden lace and a semi-circular pattern. Ira is also wearing long circular earrings that are matching her dress. Here is another picture of Ira and her grandmother.
In this post, Ira is seen in a red tank top. She is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her cousins. She captioned the picture by writing “Happy Rakshabandhan🍫”
