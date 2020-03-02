The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here Are Some Ira Khan's Adorable BFF Moments With College Friend Andrej Kuculovski; See

Bollywood News

Ira Khan is the daughter of famous celebrity, Aamir Khan. Here are some cute BFF moments and pictures of Ira Khan with college friend Andrej Kuculovski.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is a well-known celebrity. The famous Dil Chahta Hai actor's daughter has quite a large fan base on social media. She also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea that gained her fame. Her Instagram is flooded with her pictures with friends and relatives. A special friend of Ira's from her college times happens to be Andrej Kuculovski. 

READ:Ira Khan's Best Festive Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From This Wedding Season

Ira shares a special bond with Andrej Kuculovski and the two have various pictures on social media talking of their deep-rooted friendship. She even took to her Instagram and wished Andrej Kuculovski on his birthday with a long post. Listed below are some of Ira Khan's BFF moments with Andrej Kuculovski:

READ:Ira Khan Puts 'elf Ears' To Good Use As She Posts Throwback Pics With 'Mangal Pandey'

Ira Khan's BFF moments with Andrej Kuculovski

READ:These Pictures Will Give An Insight Of Ira Khan's Time At Utrecht College; Take A Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

READ:Ira Khan's Trip To Gulliver's Gate Will Give You Travel Goals | Pictures Inside

Ira Khan is big on friendship and her social media handle is proof to the same. The celebrity is known for her love for food, travel, fashion, and direction. Ira Khan was born to proud parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. She attended college at the University College Utrecht and made friends during her time there.

Apart from Andrej Kuculovski, she is also friends with Hazel Keech and Danielle Pereira. Ira Khan has also made quite some news with her recent fashion shoot where the young celebrity was seen donning some stunning outfits.

READ:Ira Khan's Stunning Modelling Gigs That Are Worth Your Attention, See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE