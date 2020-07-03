Ira Khan's Pictures Of Her New Home Show Presence Of A Huge 'Goku' Poster

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter recently posted a bunch of pictures marking a new phase of her life. She announced that she has officially moved out and posted adorable pictures of the homely décor of her new house. She is being praised by a number of her followers in the comments section for taking such a huge step just at the age of 23.

Ira Khan moves into a new house

Ira Khan is one of the most followed star kids of the Indian film industry. She is highly appreciated for being her candid self through various posts on social media. The 23-year-old recently took to Instagram to share pictures from the new home that she has moved into.

In the bunch of pictures posted, she can be seen relaxing at her new desk with an extra-large pencil in hand. She can be seen dressed in a pair of comfortable pyjama suit while she sits back and has some me time.

The décor of her new home has been kept homely with a bookshelf completely filled and a bunch of artwork decorating the walls and the furniture. A ‘Happy Birthday Ira’ painting can also be spotted in the room.

Ira Khan’s followers cannot help but notice the huge poster of Goku which can be seen hanging on the wall right in front of her desk. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen quirkily eyeing the poster through a side glance.

In the caption for the post, she has asked her followers to have a look at her new home. Ira Khan has also indicated through the hashtags that this marks a new beginning of her adult life. Have a look at the picture from Ira Khan’s Instagram here.

Previously, Ira Khan had uploaded a lovely picture with father Aamir Khan, while wishing him on the occasion of Father’s Day. She posted a picture where she could be seen hugging him and smiling brightly at the camera. She also thanked her father for being himself around her. The picture has received a lot of love from her followers. Have a look at the adorable Father’s Day post here.

Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram

