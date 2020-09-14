Ira Khan Hits Treadmill With Her Personal Trainer, Says It Keeps Her 'on Her Toes'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to share a workout video of herself with her fitness trainer, Nupur Shikhare. In the video, she is seen hitting the treadmill with her trainer just behind her. She pulls off the running session with stability, for a while, before asking her trainer to get off as she has exerted herself to the highest bar.

Her followers have expressed fascination in the comments section as they love how hard-working she is.

Ira Khan’s workout session

Ira Khan recently posted a video of herself where she is in the middle of an intense workout session. In the video posted, she appears in a pair of blue leggings and a plain blue t-shirt. Her hair has been tied up while she is wearing a pair of sports shoes. Ira Khan is sunning on the treadmill while her personal trainer, Nupur Shikhare is running right behind her, to push her limit. The dual running method on the treadmill helps a person in coordinating better while putting in maximum efforts to keep going.

In the video, Ira can be heard speaking about how difficult the whole workout method is. She says at a point that she is unable to feel her feet as she has been exerting herself. In the last few seconds of the clip, Ira Khan asks her trainer to get off the equipment as soon as possible, since she wants to take a break.

In the caption for the post, Ira has spoken about how effective this workout tactic has been. She has mentioned that this method is one way to keep her going for a long time. She has also indicated through the hashtags that her trainer finally made her run for a considerable time period. Have a look at the post on Ira Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section, Ira Khan has received quite a few compliments for her dedication towards her workout schedule. They have asked her to keep up the hard work while also expressing how much they admire her. Have a look at few of the comments on Ira Khan’s video here.

