Ira Khan Opens Up About Her Relationship, Says She Never Intended To Hide Anything

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s 23-year-old daughter Ira Khan often shares a few pictures on her social media account. She has been very open about her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani and often shares pictures with him. While conversing with a news portal, Ira Khan said that she never intended to hide her relationship and that she tries to keep her Instagram as ‘real’ as possible.

Ira Khan shares a picture with her boyfriend

ALSO READ: Ira Khan Says She Is 'booked' On Christmas, Shares Her Packed Schedule Through A Post

Ira Khan told the news portal that she felt like posting a picture with her boyfriend and so she shared it. When she was asked the reason behind being open about her relationship status she stated that commenting about one’s private life depends from person to person. She further added that it’s the person's choice to be open or to not be open about their relationships. Ira also added that she wasn't trying to hid her relationship. She had also posted about the couple completing 2 years together. She posted a throwback picture of her boyfriend to mark their two-year anniversary.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Supports Ira Khan's Play, Heads To Bengaluru Amidst Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot

She also revealed that she doesn’t party a lot. However, she does parties sometimes. She reportedly said that she has been working constantly, which doesn't allow her to party a lot. Ira entered the world of glamour after her directorial debut last year. She directed the stage production Euripides' Medea, which is a play adaptation of the Greek tragedy of Euripides titled Medea. She cast her brother Junaid Khan opposite Hazel Keech in the play.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan also shares a son with Dutta, named Junaid Khan. Aamir Khan is currently married to Kiran Rao, and the couple has a son named Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan was with Reena Dutta for 16 years before the two called it quits. The couple ended their marriage in 2002, however, they still have a cordial relationship.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan Channels Her Inner Sona Mohapatra, Singer Says, 'you've Never Called Me Aunty'

ALSO READ: Ira Khan Says "Winter Is Coming" But Varun Dhawan Does Not Agree | Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.