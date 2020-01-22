Ira Khan's Scenic Pictures From Panchgani Will Cast A Spell On You, See Pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram and shared some pictures of herself as she was playing the muse of a photographer once again. Netizens are loving these pictures of Ira that have since gone viral. Many star kids have been successful in creating their mark in the industry. But many of these star kids do not seem interested in the limelight that comes with their association with Bollywood. One of these star kids is Ira Khan. Ira prefers being away from the limelight but still manages to create headlines with her social media presence.

Posting two pictures, giving fans a sneak peek of the breathtaking view, Ira Khan mentioned that she was missing a hill station near Mumbai, Panchgani. The star kid can be seen looking away in a daze while the photographer clicks these perfect pictures! After posting it, several social media users and fans showered the post with love through likes and comments.

Ira Khan's scenic post

These pictures of Ira Khan are currently going viral on the internet. But this is not the first time Ira Khan made the internet go crazy with her pictures. Ira enjoys a great amount of attention from her followers online. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had earlier shared pictures from her red-dress shoot in November. While she can be seen relaxing on the stairs amid lush green surroundings in one picture, she’s standing on a chair in the other one. Have a look.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira was recently appreciated for her debut as ad director. She also recently directed the play Euripiedes’ Medea and received appreciation for the same.

