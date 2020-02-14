Ira Khan’s Love For Dogs Is Evident In These Pictures; Check Out

Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood, although she is yet to make her debut in the industry. She is quite popular on social media. For the uninitiated, Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his previous wife, Reena Dutta.

While many are eagerly awaiting her Bollywood debut, Ira Khan has also managed to pull off some amazing theatre plays. She is noted for her work in theatre. Ira Khan regularly treats her social media fans to pictures of herself and everything that is going on. Here is proof that Ira Khan is an animal lover.

Ira Khan is an animal lover and these pictures are the proof

1. Ira Khan posted this picture from her recent trip to Neil Island. She is seen cuddling a dog and he seems to enjoy her company too.

2. Ira Khan looks very happy as she is surrounded by dogs. Her hilarious caption is the icing on the cake.

3. Ira Khan is overwhelmed by all the love that she received from the dogs. This picture was from one of her visits to an animal shelter.

4. Ira Khan had a special wish on the International Dog’s Day last year. She posted her picture with one of her favourite dogs named Simba.

5. It is definitely a good Sunday when you wake up with your face being licked over by your dog and this picture by Ira Khan is proof of the same. She is sleeping by cuddling her dog who is lying next to her.

