Ira Khan’s Best Red Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From For Every Occasion

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter and is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, Ira also is a part of the Euripides’ Medea which is a play based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director influences her followers with various looks she has. Here are the best of Ira Khan’s red outfits that you should have in your wardrobe.

Ira Khan’s best red outfits

Red Gown

In this Instagram post by Ira Khan, we can see her sporting a long red gown. This red gown is a strapless dress and has a simple yet elegant design. These pictures are clicked during a photoshoot as she hilariously captioned the picture by writing “Hurry up, @photographybyroozbeh! So many insects😟😳”

Wonder Woman

In this post, we can see Ira Khan in a red t-shirt which has the wonder woman logo in gold. She is seen in this t-shirt as a symbol of her strength. She is seen with her coach in this picture.

Beating the Heat

In this post, we can see Ira Khan in a red top. She is seen beating the heat by wearing this sleeveless red top. She has captioned the picture by writing “Here comes the sun☀️”.

Christmas Eve

In this post, Ira Khan can be seen with her friends as she is celebrating Christmas. She is seen in a red one-piece strapless dress and is also wearing matching red earring which looks like a small gift box. She is seen enjoying the festival with her friends.

Celebrations with family

In this post, Ira is seen in a red tank top. She is seen celebrating Rakshabandhan with her cousins. She captioned the picture by writing “Happy Rakshabandhan🍫”

(Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram)

