 Ira Khan's Best Traditional Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter and is definitely one of the most popular star kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, Ira also is a part of the Euripides’ Medea, which is a play based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC. The young director influences her followers with various looks she has. Here are the best of Ira Khan’s traditional outfits.

Ira Khan’s best traditional outfits

In this Instagram post, we can see Ira Khan in an indo-western outfit. She is seen in a purple small top and a black jacket. She is wearing a matching ghagra which is printed with a leaf pattern. She had sported this outfit for Diwali 2019.

In this Ira Khan Instagram post, we can see her wearing a simple white kurta and black leggings. She is also wearing long oxidised earrings that complete her outfit. She had worn this dress to get away from the October heat and the cotton kurta was her outfit choice.

In this picture, we can see Ira Khan sketching, which seems to be one of Ira’s hobbies. She is seen wearing a black kurta which is embroidered with golden stars and has a circular design. In the post, she wrote that the new pen she used has changed her perspective.

This picture is a throwback post in which we can see Ira Khan whishing her grandmother on her birthday. Ira is seen sporting an orange salwar suit. The suit is also embroidered in heavy golden lace and has a semi-circular pattern. Ira is also wearing long circular earrings that are matching her dress.

In this Instagram post, we can see Ira Khan in a black and white ghagra choli which has a floral print in golden. Ira shared this post on the day of Eid. She is seen with her friends in the post.



(Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram)

