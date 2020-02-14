Ira Khan’s Adorable Throwback Pictures That You Must Check Out

Even though she has not ventured into Bollywood yet, Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She is very well-known on social media. For those unversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his previous wife, Reena Dutta.

While many are eagerly awaiting her Bollywood debut, Ira Khan has managed to pull off some amazing theatre plays. She is also quite popular in the theatre sector. Ira Khan regularly treats her social media fans to pictures of herself and everything that is going on. Here are some of the throwback pictures that Ira Khan has shared on social media until now.

Ira Khan’s throwback pictures

1. Ira Khan had an adorable, heartfelt note for her father, Aamir Khan, as she wished him on his birthday. She paired it with a cute childhood picture of herself alongside her “best father”.

2. Aamir Khan and his children, Ira Khan and Junaid are a killer gang and this picture is the proof of the same. The trio are sitting on a bike as they wait for their dad to give them a ride.

3. Ira Khan and her older brother Junaid are an unbeatable duo. She wished her dearest “Junnu” in this adorable post on social media.

4. Ira Khan shared this adorable throwback pictures with her childhood friend, Seher. The two are seen enjoying their ride in an amusement park.

5. Ira Khan shared this picture of herself having a tea party with her cousin Smritee Paul. Ira looked super cute in the picture dressed up in a saree.

6. Ira Khan shared this adorable post on social media of herself and we cannot stop gushing about it.

