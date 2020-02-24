Ira Khan Is A Skilled Artist And Here Is The Proof; See Her Doodles From Inktober

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter and is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also is a part of the Euripides’ Medea, which is a play based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director is also an avid traveller and a skilled photographer. She is also a skilled doodler and has taken part in the Inkboter. Inkboter is a challenge that started in 2009 where artists all over the world participate to show their skills. It happens in October of every month hence the title inkboter. Her Instagram highlights will showcase her doodling and sketching skills; take a look at it here.

Ira Khan's Inktober work:

In this sketch, we can see Ira Khan has doodled a sailing ship. Doodle of October 3

In the second picture of her Inkboter, we can see her draw a man clicking a picture. Doodle of October 4

In this picture, we can see a fit body has been doodled by Ira Khan. Doodle of October 5

In this picture, we can see a girl sitting on a swing. Doodle of October 9

Ira Khan doodling the design of a kurta her friend Tanvi was wearing. Doodle of October 10

The guardian dragon of the golden fleece is a mixture is of combing Chinese and Greek mythology. Doodle of October 12

Ira Khan creating awareness about the harmful effects of smoking with her Doodle on October 13

Crazy doodle of a faceless man with a caption to win hearts. Doodle of October 14

The treasure by Ira Khan. Doodle of October 21

(Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram)

