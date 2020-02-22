Ira Khan's Out-of-the-box Poses In These Pictures Will Make You Want To Copy Her!

Daughter of actor Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is popularly known to be a social media influencer. The celebrity kid has a lot of followers on Instagram and she keeps them entertained with her pictures. When it comes to sharing pictures, she is quite a poser and these pictures that she shared are a proof.

Ira Khan's photos

Caught candid...Maybe

These pictures picked up from Ira Khan's Instagram are some of the candid pictures that she has shared. Some of these pictures are from when she was actually napping while some of them show her goofy side in between a photoshoot. Ira Khan even shared a picture from one of her photoshoot fooling around with her photographer.

Quite a poser

Ira Khan recently made a directorial debut with the theatrical production titled Euripides' Medea. The director shares a lot of pictures from her photoshoots and the poses are outstanding. In beautiful long gowns and her hair let down, she is beautiful in these pictures that she shared.

