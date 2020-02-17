Ira Khan's Best Festive Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From This Wedding Season

Ira Khan is the younger daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira Khan is twenty-three years old and is a sensation among the millennials on social media accounts. She has around 248k followers and she is able to create a buzz on the internet every time she posts or tweets something. Ira Khan is looked up to for fashion inspiration as well. She is adored by her fans for making unique fashion statements and her choice of outfits. As the wedding season is going on, here are some of her festive looks one can take inspiration from.

Read | Ira Khan's Looks Super Hot In These Sultry Photos

Read | Ira Khan's Looks You Must Check Out To Enhance Your Makeup Skills

Ira Khan's photos on Instagram:

In this post, Ira Khan can be seen wearing a full-sleeved peach coloured suit. She is wearing a pair of hoop earrings and has tied her hair back. In this post, Ira Khan can be seen wearing no makeup.

In this post, Ira Khan can be seen wearing a black lehenga skirt with mirror work on it. She has paired up that skirt with a lavender coloured blouse with mirror work on it. Ira Khan can be seen wearing a necklace and bangles to accessorise her look. Along with her outfit, she is seen carrying a navy blue coloured shoulder bag. Ira has left her hair open with a side parting and is wearing minimum makeup.

Read | Ira Khan’s Best Red Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From For Every Occasion

In this Ira Khan photo, she can be seen posing with her friends for a picture. Ira Khan is wearing a white lehenga skirt which has golden embroidery on it. She has paired her skirt with a black blouse and is seen carrying a black dupatta with golden border. She can be seen carrying matching bangles with her outfit. She has left her hair open and is wearing no makeup.

Read | Ira Khan's Best Traditional Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From

Image Courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.