Mahira Khan Calls Her Boyfriend Salim Karim A 'blessing' During A Live Chat

Actor Mahira Khan recently opened up about her boyfriend, Salim Karim. The actor spoke at length about him in a candid live chat with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY. Mahira Khan even went on to add that her boyfriend is a ''blessing'' in her life.

Mahira Khan talks about boyfriend Salim Karim

During a recent live chat on social media, Raees actor Mahira Khan openly spoke about her boyfriend, Salim Karim. Designer HSY first revealed her boyfriend's name and then went on to ask her how she feels when she looks “deep into his eyes”. At first, Mahira Khan said that she did not want to discuss this as it will be all over the media soon.

However, she still went on to mention a dialogue from a show that is an explanation of her love for her boyfriend, Salim Karim. She then went on to quote a line from the show, Humsafar, that read, “Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho”. Mahira Khan added, “I think the same about him”, while talking about her boyfriend, Salim Karim.

Mahira Khan further went on to add that she must have done “something good” because of which she was so blessed in life. She also said that she feels the same way about her son, Azlan Askari. Khan also said, “My child is someone I feel super grateful for. He is the centre of my world, everything revolves around him”.

The Raees actor further added that she would previously be a “heartbreaker” and eventually realised that Allah will not be happy with this. She further added that she wanted the relationship to work out for the better. Mahira Khan also said, “I hope that we can protect this because I feel like is you want any relationship to work long, you have to work at it and strive to make it better”.

Take a look at Mahira Khan’s live chat here:

In 2019, several reports of Mahira Khan getting engaged to a Pakistani entrepreneur, Salim Karim started doing the rounds on the internet. Reportedly, the ceremony was an intimate one and was held in Turkey. Khan had also shared several photos last year where Salim Karim can be seen standing next to her. Mahira Khan had debuted in Bollywood with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees.

