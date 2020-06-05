Ira Khan Posts A Throwback Picture From Panchgani, Tries To Prove That Red Is Her Colour

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan seems to be going into a self-analysis mode during her lockdown. Looking at her own pictures, she has shared that while she looks good in red, she certainly seems to not know how to have a ‘photo-face’, i.e. expressions for a photo. Her recent post shows pictures from Panchgani, and they are also proof of her theory.

Ira Khan’s Panchgani pictures

Ira Khan shared two pictures on her Instagram from her trip to Panchgani. The first picture shows Ira sitting on a chair as the stunning mountains and blue sky fill the background. The second picture is a close up of Ira. She can be seen wearing a red t-shirt with a Wonder Woman logo. She has an awkward expression on her face as she looks away from the camera.

In the caption of the post, Ira shared ‘See what I mean?’. Adding hashtags, she used the words red, face and award. She also added that the picture is from Panchgani and that it is her Happy Place. Ira gave credits to actor Vijay Verma for the pictures.

Her caption ‘See what I mean?’ is related to her previous post on Instagram. Ira Khan’s photos in a red saree were posted by the actor. In these pictures, Ira has an awkward and broody expression, which she pointed out herself.

She added in the caption that she believes that red is her colour. She added that even though her face looks like it does not seem to approve of it, it is something that she believes in. She further added that she wants to give hugs to everyone.

Ira Khan’s post from Panchgani was her way to prove that red is indeed her colour. Her awkward expression in her second picture is also what she was trying to point out. The actor seems to prove that she is definitely someone who looks good in red even though she does not look very approving in the pictures. She has connected her last two posts with each other.

Ira Khan has always used her captions as a way to point out features from her images. In an earlier post, Ira added a picture of herself wearing a blue dress with sea horse patterns. She pointed out these sea horses to ask a funny question in the caption of the post. She said:

How many more sea horses till I'm actually in the ocean?

