Ira Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak To Fans In Her 'perfectly-draped' Saree; See Pics Here

Aamir Khan's daughter and actor Ira Khan is all set to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid. Sharing photos of herself in a stunning saree on her Instagram, Ira flaunted her draping skills. She also wished her fans and followers 'Eid Mubarak'.

Ira Khan's Eid wishes

Ira Khan shared three pictures of herself in a red saree and black blouse. She accessorised her saree with some simple jhumkas and bracelets. In the caption of the post, Ira wished everyone Eid Mubarak. Adding on to this, she claimed that the wishes are from herself and her 'successfully-self-draped-saree'.

Ira Khan's saree chronicles

Ira Khan seems to be very fond of wearing sarees and this can be seen through her Instagram posts. She had shared a picture of herself wearing a simple yellow saree with a red blouse. She wore it on the occasion of her cousin Zayn Marie's movie Mrs Serial Killer's release. She had a screening at home with father Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

In the caption of the post, Ira shared that no matter what the situation is, it could be the quarantine or even World War III, they will all be beside her always. Here is Ira in his yellow saree:

Eid 2020 celebrations of the Khan family

While Ira Khan shared pictures of her saree-clad Eid celebrations on her Instagram, Aamir Khan also wished his fans on this auspicious occasion. Aamir took to his Twitter to send out Eid wishes to his fans. Here is what Aamir Khan tweeted:

Wishing everyone a very happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak ðŸ™

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 25, 2020

Zayn Mare took to her Instagram story to share some videos of herself. In the video, Zayn talked about how she is spending time away from her family at the festival. She shared that her grandmother used to make great food on the day. She also shared that misses the 'dry sevaiyi' that they used to have on Eid. She then sent love and hugs to all those who are spending the festival of Eid away from their families. She also added a picture of herself all dressed up for the celebrations:

Ira Khan also took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her little brother Azad. She shared a black and white selfie in which there is a photo filter on her face while Azad has his hand on his mouth. Ira shared the picture and said that he is her 'quarantine buddy'. Here is her post:

