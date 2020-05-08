Ira Khan Wears 'Roozbeh's Favourite T-shirt' As Birthday Outfit, Shares Mirror Selfie

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday amid lockdown imposed by the government. She took to Instagram and shared an adorable mirror selfie wearing an oversized T-shirt as her birthday outfit. She shared through the caption that since she has been indoors due to the lockdown and does not have access to her closet, she has worn her photographer friend, Roozbeh's favourite T-shirt.

She wrote, "Every year I have a birthday outfit. Its usually my favourite thing in my closet at that moment in my life. A lot of times it from the Only To Wear At Home part of my closet but sometimes its a cute top. I didn't have my closet this year so I'm wearing Roozbeh's favourite T-shirt. Its a dress for me. I love it.".

Ira Khan also shared the birthday wishes from many of her friends through her Instagram status updates. Earlier in the day, her apparent 'muse', Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma also shared a few pictures with her and wrote the sweetest birthday wish for her by calling her 'Eater of the Maggi, Dropper of the Ball'.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday Ira - Eater of the Maggi, Dropper of the ball. The only person who gets my lazy ass to work out! Wishing you lots of fun, frolics and adventure🕺🏻❤️"

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut in theatre for her adaptation of Greek playwright Euripedes' Medea. Actor Hazel Keech had played the titular role in the play. It premiered in December 2019 across different cities in India and was lauded by her father through his social media handle.

