Ira Khan Shares A Goofy Picture With Her Little 'quarantine-buddy' Azad; See Here

Amid lockdown, several celebs and their star kids are spending their time by interacting with their fans and sharing some adorable pictures on social media. Taking to the trend, Ira Khan, who is currently living with father, actor Aamir Khan, in the lockdown, shared a glimpse of her quarantine chilling time with baby brother Azad. She shared a monochrome picture from her playtime with her brother on social media and called him her "quarantine buddy."

Ira Khan shares a goofy picture wth brother Azad

In the picture, Ira can be seen sporting a hat and red lipstick - as a result of the Insta-filter - while Azad looks beyond adorable as the little nerdy lad covers his mouth with his hands. It appears that he doesn't like that Insta-filter that much.

Just minutes after Ira Khan shared the goofy picture, her Instagram fans and followers flooded her post with comments such as "adorable" and "too cute." One of the users after watching the cute picture wrote that it seems the little one is not liking the lipstick filter. Another user wrote that Aamir Khan’s children are very cute. Another user pointed out the way, Azad is hiding his lips to protect himself from the filter.

Read: Ira Khan Wears 'Roozbeh's Favourite T-shirt' As Birthday Outfit, Shares Mirror Selfie

Read: Vijay Varma’s Birthday Wish For 'Eater Of The Maggi' Ira Khan Is Full Of ‘fun & Adventure’

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. The actor is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Their son Azad turned 8 last year. Sometime back, Ira celebrated her 22nd birthday this month and shared an adorable mirror selfie wearing an oversized T-shirt as her birthday outfit.

She shared through the caption that since she has been indoors due to the lockdown and does not have access to her closet, she has worn her photographer friend, Roozbeh's favourite T-shirt. Ira Khan also shared the birthday wishes from many of her friends through her Instagram status updates.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, in December last year, Ira Khan made her directorial debut in theatre for her adaptation of Greek playwright Euripedes' Medea. Actor Hazel Keech had played the titular role in the play. It premiered in December 2019 across different cities in India and was lauded by her father through his social media handle.

Read: Ira Khan’s Latest Post Would Make You Yearn For The Sun, Sand And Sea; See Pic

Read: Ira Khan Dolls Up For Cousin Zayn's Debut In 'Mrs.Serial Killer', Hosts Screening At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.