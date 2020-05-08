Vijay Varma’s Birthday Wish For 'Eater Of The Maggi' Ira Khan Is Full Of ‘fun & Adventure’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday while under lockdown with her family in Mumbai. Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma who is slated to feature in a project opposite Ira took to his Instagram and posted a few adorable throwback pictures and memories that they've shared. He captioned the post with the sweetest wish for Ira Khan. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Ira - Eater of the Maggi, Dropper of the ball. The only person who gets my lazy ass to work out! Wishing you lots of fun, frolics and adventure🕺🏻❤️".

Budding filmmaker Ira Khan is quite popular for her social media game where she usually gives a glimpse of her life at work as well as at home. Through her recent Instagram updates, it seems that she is under self-isolation amid the lockdown along with her father Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao at her house in Mumbai. She had shared a series of pictures she had hosted a virtual red carpet for her cousin Zayn Marie Khan on the occasion of the premiere of her debut film Mrs. Serial Killer on Netlfix.

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut in theatre for her adaptation of Greek playwright Euripedes' Medea. Actor Hazel Keech had played the titular role in the play. It premiered in December 2019 across different cities in India and was lauded by her father through his social media handle.

