Ira Khan Posts Stunning Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her Bathtub Pic 'whole Mood'

On December 7, 2020, Ira Khan posted a bikini picture of herself in a swimming pool at The Machan, a treehouse resort in Lonavala. Going by the caption, the young girl has already had a lot of social media commitments, and she likes to take a break in between to give herself some time to rejuvenate herself. She added the hashtags '#timeout', '#metime', '#breathe' and '#nowgetbacktowork' indicating that the little trip was a much-needed getaway for her.

READ | Ira Khan Shares Sneak-peek Into Her Diwali Bash With Brother Azad Khan; See Pics

Ira Khan's photos went viral just minutes after she posted it from her official Instagram handle. Being the first of the two posted, Ira Khan's bikini photo gained more attention than the second one, where she is just lying in a bathtub. Here is the post from Ira Khan's Instagram with both her pictures from the treehouse resort.

READ | Ira Khan Heads Out For Road Trip To Dahanu, Shares Glimpses & Says 'I Love Cafes'

Ira Khan's vacation pics

Notably, Ira Khan's photos show that she is feeling relaxed enough from getting immersed in the benedictory waters. In the first picture, she is wearing a yellow bikini top with her hair tied up. She is standing in the swimming pool and smiling sideways from the camera. In the second picture, she is lying in a bathtub with a book in her hands and her feet hanging out of the tub. She is wearing white slip-on shoes in the second picture and looks focused on her book. Both of Ira Khan's hot pics got attention from followers who complimented her style and the idea of having fun at such a mesmerising getaway.

Reactions to the Post

Ira Khan's bikini photo was much appreciated by her fans and followers, who could relate to her caption about taking time for rejuvenating oneself. Ira Khan's Instagram post got a variety of encouraging and enthusiastic comments, most of which were emoji reactions full of hearts and fire. Fans called her "cute," "lovely," "stunning," and "beautiful". Apart from compliments on her appearance, followers also expressed their fascination with the treehouse resort she was in. "Low-key love Machan, it's a fave," a fan said. Also, the fans agreed that the bathtub in her second picture is a 'whole mood'.

READ | 'Watching Junaid In A Professional Space Is Awe-striking,' Writes Ira On Bhai Dooj; Watch

Ira Khan on the Professional Front

Apart from being Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan makes her presence known to the world as an Internet celebrity. She presently uses four major social media handles, namely Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook. She is mostly seen on Instagram, posting weekly content on fashion and lifestyle.

READ | Ira Khan Reveals She Was Sexually Abused At 14 In New IG Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.