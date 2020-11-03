Ira Khan Reveals She Was Sexually Abused At 14 In New IG Video

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan had recently spoken about being diagnosed with depression and her experience with the condition on World Mental Health Day. The 23-year-old shared another video on her Instagram, where she spoke at length about her privilege. She even spoke about being sexually abused at the age of 14 and how her parents’ divorce was amicable and it did not traumatise her.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan talks about being sexually abused at 14

Ira opened up about being sexually abused when she was 14 and also said that it was her parents who helped her get out of the situation. In her IGTV, she said, “When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing, I sort of knew them. It wasn't happening every day. It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing and that's what they were doing. I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation.” She added that the incident didn’t really scare her.

She said, “I wasn't scared. I felt like this wasn't happening to me anymore and it is over. I moved on and let go. But it was again not something that has scarred me for life and something that could be making me feel as bad as I was feeling when I was 18-20 years old. “

Speaking about her parents' divorce, Ira said, "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means. My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce and when people would say 'Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents' divorce, I would be like 'What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn't realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn't scar me. I don't remember most of it but I didn't feel like my parents' divorce is something that could bother me. So that can't be the reason why I am feeling so sad."

Through the video, Ira has tried to convey how she did not talk about her problems and tried to deal with them on her own. She mentioned that she thought they were too small and there wasn’t a big enough reason for her to feel low or cry all the time. She explained how she felt that since she did not have the answers to why it was happening, nobody could help her. The 23-year-old started this series of videos to make people understand how important it is to talk and have a conversation about what they are going through.

