Ira Khan Shares Sneak-peek Into Her Diwali Bash With Brother Azad Khan; See Pics

On November 18, 2020, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared several glimpses from her Diwali celebration with her half-brother Azad Rao Khan. The pictures of the duo went viral as soon as Ira uploaded the pictures. She wrote, “Roasting marshmallows is an art. Just like taking pictures in the dark. However, that I have not yet figured out. Happy Diwali!”. Take a look.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's picture with brother Azad from Diwali 2020 celebration

In the first picture, Ira is seen roasting marshmallow while she looked beautiful wearing an orange colour saree. In the second picture, young Azad is seen feeding sweet to his sister. The third picture shows Ira burning a sparkle stick in front of a fire. In the last picture, Ira can be seen sitting on a chair smiling at the camera.

Many of her fans started commenting as soon as she posted the series of pictures. A user commented, “miss perfectionist” with red hearts while other users complimented her saying she looked beautiful in the orange saree. Several of her fans wished her Happy Diwali and dropped red hearts.

Ira Khan: "Junaid is a kickass brother”

Ira shares a special bond with her brothers. In her other recent post, Ira penned a long note for her elder brother Junaid Khan on Bhai Dooj. She wished him and went on to compliment him for his hard work. She further said that she was grateful to have a brother like him. She also wrote. “Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of personality and life are the way they are because of him- all good things!”. A user commented, “He’s definitely a super special human, sending you both love and light” on the post.

On November 14, 2020, Ira posted a video on what she plans to do about depression. She shared the advice she was given when she opened up about struggling with depression. She revealed many people advised her to stay busy, but it was only later on that she learned that keeping busy was exactly what she should not have been doing. She said that there is not one solution to every person’s condition and depression affects everybody differently.

