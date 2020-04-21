When Ranveer Singh Opened Up About The Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan Controversy

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were involved in a controversy back in 2017 regarding some pictures that went viral over the internet. Different celebrities made their opinions heard about the matter back in the day. Read on to know more about the time when Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh opened up about the controversy:

All the pious men & women bashing #MahiraKhan with #RanbirKapoor for the NY outing should check & share their "Google history" pic.twitter.com/TCUoEc65R4 — Maryam Shabbir (@S_Maryam8) September 22, 2017

When Ranveer Singh spoke about the Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan controversy

While talking to an Indian publication back in 2017, Ranveer Singh addressed the matter at hand and said everyone has their own interpretation and everyone is entitled to have their own set of values. He went on to add that one can hear these opinions without subscribing to it. Ranveer Singh said at the end of the day, one should just live and let live and focus on more important things. The actor went on to praise Mahira Khan in the interview saying that she is a great performer and entertainer and people should ideally engage with her at just that level.

Speaking about his own experiences, Ranveer Singh had mentioned that there were times when he has been at a certain place with certain people and he does not want those private moments to be captured by anyone. He had also added one must take the bad with the good. Ranveer Singh concluded the throwback interview by saying he gets to do what he loves and makes a lot of money in the process but some things are irritating and one has to take them in their stride to succeed.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming movie, '83, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and others in lead roles. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

