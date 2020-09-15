Ira Khan Shares Adorable Pic As She Cuddles With A Cat, Calls It Her 'safe Space'

Ira Khan recently posted an adorable picture with a cat. In the pic, Ira cuddled with the cat, as the latter relaxed on her shoulder. Khan wrote, 'Hi' in her caption, followed by hashtags like 'comfort', 'safe space', 'cuddles', 'hug for free'. As soon as her post was up, it garnered a lot of attention as fans flocked to comment on it. A user wrote, 'You are so beautiful', whereas many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post.

Ira Khan cuddles with a cat

Recently, Ira Khan posted a video of herself and gave a glimpse of her intense workout session. In the video posted, Ira was seen walking on the treadmill with her personal trainer. He was also performing the same exercise behind her. After a few seconds, Ira told her trainer that she could feel her feet. Soon, she asked him to get off the treadmill, as she wanted to take a break. The star kid pulled off a blue trouser, along with the same coloured tee.

Through the caption, Ira explained how effective her workout session was. She went on to mention that the method was one way that kept her on her toes. "That's one way to keep me on my toes..#finallymademerun #stayonyourtoes #guienapig #run #gym #antics," wrote Ira. Check out her video below.

Ira Khan keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. Earlier, she posted a series of her throwback pictures and wondered if she wanted to get back to her old red hair. Ira also penned an amusing caption after she put on her pants post a good long break. Earlier, Khan also shared how she prefers using paper and glitter pens, over her laptop, Ipad and an Apple pencil.

She took the internet by storm after she posted a stunning picture with her father- Aamir Khan, on the occasion of Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day! Thanks for being you," Ira wrote as she posted her pic with Aamir. Fans gushed over the father-daughter duo, as they caught a glimpse of them after a long time.

