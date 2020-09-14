Ira Khan Stuns In Badass Leather Jacket, Says It Gets Her 'ready To Deal With Life'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures as she feels strong and confident in all-black attire. Through the picture, she has spoken about the kind of difference a good outfit can make to your personality. In the comments section of the post, her followers have poured in love and affection as they like her outfit and the way she is carrying it.

Ira Khan’s love for leather jacket

Ira Khan recently took to social media to share a pair of pictures in a dapper outfit. She posted a silhouette picture where bright sunlight seems to be coming in from the balcony. She is seen looking outside at the green view while the picture has been clicked from the rear angle. The place looks well lit and gives the picture a naturally luminous effect.

In the second picture, Ira is showing off the stunning outfit that she is wearing. She appears in a delicate crop top which has intricate lacework all over. It has been styled with a pair of high-waist pants and peep-toes stilettos which matches the stunning crop top. The highlight of this attire is her black leather jacket which has attained a special mention in her caption as well.

In the caption for the post, she has spoken about the special effect that good clothes have on people. She has mentioned that her leather jacket makes her feel quite confident and ready to conquer the world. She has added that the rest of her outfit is quite delicate but the leather jacket makes a huge difference. Ira Khan has called the outfit her armour and has also indicated through the hashtag that she feels ‘badass’. Have a look at the pictures on Ira Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented Ira Khan’s look. A few of her fans have used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. One of the internet users has also mentioned how they wish to see Ira Khan on the big screen. Have a look at a few comments here.

