Ira Khan Flaunts Her Body Posture In A Headstand; Calls It 'baby Steps'

Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her doing a headstand. She was seen maintaining her body posture with pointed toes. Her picture also has a beautiful scenic view of water and greenery in the background. Ira Khan is seen donning a pair of black shorts with a grey top. She posted the picture with the caption, “I can hold it for long enough for @nupur_shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That's about it. But baby steps, right?”.

Ira Khan was appreciated by a huge number of people. Actor Vijay Varma and RJ Alok also appreciated her. Her friend Nupur Shikhare called it a ‘show off’ in the comment section. Take a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram post.

Ira Khan's intense workout video

In the recent past, Ira Khan gave a glimpse of her intense workout session. In the video posted, Ira was seen walking on the treadmill with her personal trainer. He was also performing the same exercise behind her. After a few seconds, Ira told her trainer that she could feel her feet. Soon, she asked him to get off the treadmill, as she wanted to take a break. The star kid was spotted wearing a blue activewear set. Through the caption, Ira explained how effective her workout session was. She went on to mention that the method was one way that kept her on her toes. "That's one way to keep me on my toes..#finallymademerun #stayonyourtoes #guienapig #run #gym #antics," wrote Ira. Check out her video below.

Ira Khan cuddles with cat

Earlier, Ira Khan posted a picture with a cat resting on her shoulder. In the picture, she was seen cuddling with a cat. Ira Khan posted the picture with the caption, "Hi" followed by hashtags 'comfort', 'safe space', 'cuddles', 'hug for free'. Ira Khan was praised by the netizens in a huge number for her picture. Some users even went on to call it cute.

Ira Khan took the internet by storm after she posted a stunning picture with her father- Aamir Khan, on the occasion of Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day! Thanks for being you," Ira wrote as she posted her pic with Aamir. Fans gushed over the father-daughter duo, as they caught a glimpse of them after a long time.

